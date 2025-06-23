wrestling / News
Latest WWE Playlist Looks At Every Goldberg Match in WWE History
The latest edition of WWE Playlist is now online, featuring clips from every match Goldberg ever had in his WWE run. They include the following:
* vs. The Rock (Backlash 2003)
* vs. Christian (RAW, May 5, 2003)
* Steel Cage Match vs. Christian (RAW, May 12, 2003)
* vs. Lance Storm (RAW, May 19, 2003)
* vs. Rosey (RAW, June 9, 2003)
* vs. Chris Jericho (Bad Blood 2003)
* vs. Rodney Mack (RAW, June 23, 2003)
* vs. Lance Storm (RAW, June 30, 2003)
* vs. Steven Richards (RAW, July 28, 2003)
* vs. Ric Flair (RAW, August 4, 2003)
* vs. Ric Flair (RAW, August 11, 2003)
* vs. Randy Orton (RAW, August 18, 2003)
* Elimination Chamber Match for World Heavyweight Championship vs. Triple H, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels (Summerslam 2003)
* World Heavyweight Championship vs. Triple H (Unforgiven 2003)
* vs. Chris Jericho (RAW, September 22, 2003)
* vs. Mark Henry (RAW, October 6, 2003)
* vs. Shawn Michaels (RAW, October 20, 2003)
* vs. Batista (RAW, November 10, 2003)
* World Heavyweight Championship vs. Triple H (Survivor Series 2003)
* vs. Evolution (RAW, November 17, 2003)
* vs. Triple H (RAW, November 24, 2003)
* vs. Kane (RAW, December 8, 2003)
* vs. Triple H vs. Kane (Armageddon 2003)
* vs. Matt Hardy (RAW, January 12, 2004)
* vs. Scott Steiner vs. Test (RAW, January 19, 2004)
* Battle Royal (RAW, January 19, 2004)
* vs. Mark Henry & Jonathan Coachman (RAW, January 26, 2004)
* vs. Kane (RAW, February 2, 2004)
* vs. Brock Lesnar (Wrestlemania XX)
* vs. Brock Lesnar (Survivor Series 2016)
* Universal Championship vs. Kevin Owens (Fastlane 2017)
* Universal Championship vs. Brock Lesnar (Wrestlemania 33)
* vs. The Undertaker (Super Showdown 2019)
* vs. Dolph Ziggler (Summerslam 2019)
* Universal Championship vs. The Fiend (Super Showdown 2020)
* Universal Championship vs. Braun Strowman (Wrestlemania 36)
* WWE Championship vs. Drew McIntyre (Royal Rumble 2021)
* vs. Bobby Lashley (Summerslam 2021)
* vs. Bobby Lashley (Crown Jewel 2021)
* vs. Roman Reigns (Elimination Chamber 2022)
The video does not include Goldberg’s appearances in the 2004 and 2017 Royal Rumbles. His total match count in WWE is 42.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Thinks Don Callis Is One Of The Most Hateable Heels In Wrestling
- Jim Ross Provides Health Update Following Cancer Surgery
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown
- Matt Cardona & Nic Nemeth Respond to Shoutouts by John Cena During Pipebomb Promo