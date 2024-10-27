The lawyer for the “ring boys” lawsuit against WWE and Vince & Linda McMahon recently spoke about including photos of the victims in the filing. As reported, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of five anonymous individuals last week against the two McMahons, WWE and TKO related to the accusations that Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin sexually abused them. Greg Gutzler, who represents one of the plaintiffs, spoke with John Pollock & Brandon Thurston for POST Wrestling about the lawsuit and you can see a couple of excerpts below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the lawsuit including photos of the victims: “I think that the public at large sometimes like to ignore sexual abuse because quite frankly it’s really painful. It’s painful to think that you could have a child, or a parent, or a sibling that may have been subjected to these types of things. And you see the photos there, these are children, they were impressionable, vulnerable children who saw (WWE) back in the day as their dream playing out in reality: heel vs. babyface, babyface vs. heel, good vs. bad, America vs. other countries, and they really did the morality arc, and they really knew how to play that story arc.”

On the notion that the plaintiffs have an ulterior motive for the suit: “When you get to know these people you will say, ‘These are people whose lives were ruined; we need to take this seriously,’ and we hope the WWE will also.”