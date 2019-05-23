Lawyer Konstantine Kyros Claims Ashley Massaro Never Backed Out Of Lawsuit Against WWE

It was reported several days ago that WWE, shortly after the tragic passing of Ashley Massaro, sent out a statement to The Blast claiming that the Diva Search winner sent them an email back in October. That email expressed her regret for taking part in a class-action lawsuit against the company over their treatment for talent with concussions, which she claimed was because Kyros “poached” her and the situation got out of hand.

She said at the time: “I accept my part of the responsibility and just want to formally apologize and express my regret, You all changed my life and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The New York Post reports that Kyros has issued a statement claiming that he is not aware of any apology email to WWE and that Massaro never backed out of the lawsuit.

He said: “She was being represented by me. She never withdrew from the case. She never stopped being my client, and her case is currently pending. It’s not a credible statement that she sent an e-mail refuting the case.”

It was in reaction to WWE’s claims about the email that Kyros released the affidavit from Massaro that alleged WWE told her to keep quiet about being sexually assaulted on a Kuwait military base in 2007. WWE has likewise denied that incident ever happened.

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt told Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the apology was legitimate. He said: “It was an apology she wrote at a point in time that came after the judge not only dismissed the cases but also ordered Kyros to send a copy of her (Judge Vanessa Bryant) opinion sanctioning him for his dishonest conduct (to all the client involved in the case) among other things. So Ashley would have read that opinion castigating him before she reached out. I might add, she isn’t the only one who has done so.”

Finally, Kyros has responded to claims that he “poached” Massaro by posting what he claims is the first email she sent him online.

It reads:

I am a former WWE Diva/wrestler with multiple long term injuries. I was working for WWE from 2005-2008 and was on the road as a main event wrestler working TV’s AND house shows at least 4 days a week for my entire career.

I was thrown in the ring after winning the 2005 diva search with absolutely no training which ultimately caused many injuries. I’ve had multiple documented concussions during my career. I was treated by WWE doctors and after leaving the company I continued to see my own personal doctors for treatment. I found out about this lawsuit through others who are on it.

I believe I am exactly who you are looking to help. I more than fit the conditions listed on your website. I’ve been plagued by these injuries my entire life after leaving the company. I believe WWE has caused major problems, life altering problems and wish more than anything that I never worked for them.

Aside from the times I was knocked unconscious and out cold for 5 minutes, I also have a fractured spine, a 5 inch metal plate inserted in my ankle for a spiral fracture that happened at a match on PPV where on camera I was rushed out by EMTs to go to the hospital for treatment. I suffered debilitating back injuries while working for them overseas in the UK and have hospital records for that as well. Vince McMahon himself ordered a cast to be sawed off of my right hand/wrist moments before I was thrown back out into the ring to wrestle on tv even though my cast was not scheduled to come off for another 2 or 3 weeks.

I was beat down, broken, and being almost forced to perform. Since then I see pain management doctors on a monthly basis for 10 years because of the pain and problems that came from my time there. Please feel free to call me or if you get a moment to please google my name and you can at least see some of the injuries I sustained that WWE posted on their official website. I hope to hear back from you soon. Thank you for your time and consideration.

McDevitt said in a reply that in that email, the sexual assault is not mentioned.