Lee Moriarty Added As Latest Participant For PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles
Lee Moriarty is headed to PWG, being announced as the latest participant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Thursday night that the AEW star is the ninth competitor to the tournament, as you can see below.
The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles takes place in LA on January 29th and 30th. Moriarty joins Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and JONAH in the tournament.
Entering #9 but leaving as #1
— TAIGASTYLE 🐯 (@theleemoriarty) December 17, 2021
