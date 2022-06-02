Legion Of Pain On Taking Time Off Following WWE Release, Making Return With WES

The Legion of Pain (formerly the Authors Of Pain) took some time off after their WWE release, and the two discussed making their return this summer in a new interview. Gzim and Sunny spoke with Fightful Select for a new interview promoting their Wrestling Entertainment Series series, which debuts on July 9th. Gzim talked about how the two decided to take some time to spend with their families and waiting for the proper time to make their returns.

“Me and Sunny had a lot of time off,” Gzim said about their time away from the ring. “We wanted to spend time with our families. With WWE, there’s so much [time] on the road. Sunny coming from Canada [and] me coming from the Netherlands. We saw our families maybe once or twice a year. So for six / seven years, we were gone for our families. We just wanted to spend some time. That’s why we never got into any offers that we got. We just wanted complete time off.”

He continued, “But now, like they say, you feel that fire coming a little bit, you know? I feel like if we’re gonna come back, we’re gonna come back to something that’s ours and our way with Paul Ellering. No one there’s gonna tell us how to do it or not to have anybody by our sides. We feel like it was a big mistake in WWE leaving Paul Ellering behind. No one’s gonna be there now to tell us something. We can do our own thing and we’re excited to bring something different to the wrestling. Something that hasn’t been seen before. Something none of the big companies are doing right now. We will find it out [July 9] on pay-per-view, FiteTV, you will find out what I mean. It’ll be spectacular. It’s be a show that will change the world of professional wrestling, we think. It’s just excitement, man. We feel like there’s so much left on the table.”