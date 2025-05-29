wrestling / News

Leigh Laurel Becomes Jin Tala, Joins WWE EVOLVE

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leigh Laurel WWE EVOLVE Jin Tala Image Credit: WWE

Leigh Laurel is now a member of the WWE EVOLVE roster as Jin Tala. Wednesday’s show saw Laurel appear with her new ring name and sign a WWE EVOLVE contract. She will face Carlee Bright in her first match as a member of the roster on next week’s show.

Laurel was a member of the first season of WWE LFG.

