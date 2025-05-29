wrestling / News
Leigh Laurel Becomes Jin Tala, Joins WWE EVOLVE
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
Leigh Laurel is now a member of the WWE EVOLVE roster as Jin Tala. Wednesday’s show saw Laurel appear with her new ring name and sign a WWE EVOLVE contract. She will face Carlee Bright in her first match as a member of the roster on next week’s show.
Laurel was a member of the first season of WWE LFG.
I’m not done yet 😏 #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/M4l4gGLcKy
— 진아 💫 (@jintala_wwe) May 29, 2025
leigh laurel is now jin tala!!! she will be debuting against carlee bright next week!!! pic.twitter.com/5QLN1zWQ3C
— clorox line (@clotheslinings) May 29, 2025
