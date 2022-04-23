Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 04.22.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Matt Camp (filling in for Nigel)

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Quincy Elliot and Damaris Griffin

-Griffin is making his debut and I remember Elliot from his previous appearance. The fans love Elliot as he shoves Blade across the ring and then swivels his hips. Blade tries a drop down and gets caught with a splash though it was a bit off as Elliot over shot and caught him with his legs. Griffin in with Enofe and he gets wrist control. Enofe flips out and takes Griffin to his corner. Blade in and off the top with a shot to the arm. Repeat with Enofe and then again with Blade. Double team belly to back suplex gets a one count. More double team offense gets another one count. Griffin catches Enofe with a nice spinebuster for two. Elliot back in and again the fans love the big man and he feeds off of them. Griffin with the tag and he hits a clothesline. Enofe gets bounced from corner to corner for a bit and that gets a two count. Tag back to Elliot and Enofe tries to fight back but gets POUNCED across the ring in a nice spot. That move always looks good when the guy is great at flying across the ring. That gets a two count for Elliot. He goes to a nerve hold, but misses a butt splash when Enofe tried a sunset flip. That lets Blade get the hot tag and he runs wild for a bit. Running clothesline and then up top with a crossbody on Elliot for two. Elliot cuts off the run with a right hand and tag made to Griffin who hits a slam. Enofe saves and takes Elliot out off the apron. Enofe with a running knee and Blade off with a frog splash for the win as Enofe makes the cover at 6:36.

Winner: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pin at 6:36

-This was fun as they used the tag formula, kept it all action and got out before anything was exposed. More of this from this show please! **1/2

Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley

-Lockup to start and Hail climbs the ropes to get leverage to be able to hit an arm drag. Nice! Another one and Henley seems amused. Head scissors take down from Hail, but then she runs into a side headlock as Henley tries to slow the pace. The arm drags finally fail for Hail as Henley counters into one of her own and then gets a hair assisted face plant. Henley uses some offense from Brooks and Jensen, but showboats too much and Hail gets a version of a neckbreaker for two. Hail gets an awkward roll-up for two and they go through an abbreviated pinfall reversal sequence before settling with Hail controlling with a bow and arrow. Henley escapes and fires off right hands and then a back elbow. Leg lariat from Henley and a Shining Wizard finishes at 4:21.

Winner: Fallon Henley via pin at 4:21

-This was okay with a few missed steps. Henley getting the win is the right call. *1/2

Dante Chen vs. Bodhi Hayward (w/ Andre Chase)

-The Chase U Student Section is representing in the crowd tonight! This a rematch as Chen got the win a few weeks back thanks to a distraction. Both men apparently wanted this match as Chen w5:5ants to prove he can get a clean win. It also seems Hayward is moving from a Freshman to Sophomore at Chase U. Hayward works a ground game, but Chen gets a cover to frustrate Bodhi. Lockup and a side headlock from Hayward. Shoulder tackle from Bodhi and then it’s a stalemate as they run the ropes. Chen with a side headlock as this crowd has been fired up all night which always helps this show. Chen snaps off a neckbreaker and goes to a front facelock. Hayward rolls over into a jackknife cover for two. Chen regroups and gets a chinlock. That goes on for a bit and probably a bit too long for such a short match. Bodhi tries to roll out to break, but the hold continues. Bodhi grabs a leg to finally force a break. Neckbreaker blocked and Bodhi hits a powerslam. He hits the shoulder tackles to the knees and gets a splash for two. Crucifix pin gets two for Chen. Modified spinebuster gets the win for Hayward at 5:50.

Winner: Bodhi Hayward via pin at 5:50

-Too much time with rest holds for a match that was under 6 minutes. It was okay in spots, but just a little boring. *1/4

