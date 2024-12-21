Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.20.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestler Center, Orlando FL

-Shout-out to my Uniontown Red Raiders who are in Orlando playing in a single elimination 8 team basketball tournament. They won their first two games and play Mainland (FL) High School tomorrow afternoon. Go Red Raiders!

Joe Coffey vs. Keanu Carver

-It’s been a bit since we have seen Carver. Coffey with a side headlock, but gets shoved off and Carver runs him down. Coffey back with a dropkick, but gets DECKED with a forearm on the apron. Coffey with a trip, but Carver kicks him off into the announce table. Coffey back with a forearm as I am cool with these two just trading bombs. Coffey slings in, but gets caught and Carver with the SOS Slam. Carver throws heavy forearms to the small of the back. Powerslam from Carver gets two! Coffey with some strikes, but Carver traps the arm and gets a clothesline. Cool! Backbreaker submission, but Coffey breaks the hands and is able to slide out. Head-butt knocks both men back. They stare each other down and then a double clothesline as we get a “Level Up” chant. I agree! Coffey uses his boxing background and works the ribs. Carver misses a series of clotheslines and Coffey gets a leaping shoulder tackle for two. CARVER WITH A POUNCE OUT OF NOWHERE as Coffey was looking for the discus. Carver tries an alley-oop, but Coffey lands a punch in mid-air. Coffey off the middle ropes with a stroke and now All The Best for The Bells finishes for the pin at 5:24.

Winner: Joe Coffey via pin at 5:24

-This was a wonderful 5-minute Mean Guy HOSS FIGHT! Just trading blows until someone dropped. I enjoyed this a lot. ***1/4

-Lainey Reid gets promo time!

-RAW on Netflix: Jan 6!

-Kendal Grey responds to Lainey Reid and is going to end her 4 match win streak tonight.

Lainey Reid vs. Kendal Grey

-These two were one time friends and training partners and now they do battle. Grey gets a take down as she relies on her amateur background. Reid lands a boot in the corner and then a chop. Grey responds with her own chop and then gets a cross-body off the middle buckle for a one count. Grey takes it to the mat again with a hammerlock and floats over into a bridge for added leverage. Small package gets two! Reid backs Grey into the corner and lands a strike. She misses a charge in the corner, but counters a Grey dive into an SOS Slam. Reid chokes on the ropes and then buries a knee to the back for two. That knee caught the side of the head as well it seemed. Fireman’s Carry into a Slam gets two. Kind of like a modified AA. Camel Clutch from Reid! Grey is able to break and slides out of a slam, but her back gives out. Reid misses a charge in the corner. They start trading right hands and Grey lands a series of elbows. Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge gets two for Grey! Overhead release belly to belly suplex! She looks to follow up, but Reid pulls her throat first into the middle ropes. Reid with a roll-up, but Grey kicks her off. Reid rebounds off the ropes and hits a sweet running knee for the pin at 5:55.

Winner: Lainey Reid via pin at 5:55

-This turned into a rock solid match. I like what Grey brings with her amateur background and suplexes. Reid is really developing a solid character that the fans can hate. Good stuff from both here. **3/4

-Reid attacks after the match with brings out Bright and Armstrong. They start brawling and here’s Wendy Choo! Layla Diggs is out for the save as I assume this is building to a 6 Woman Tag. We don’t get stuff like these ever on this show, so this was cool to see.

-Dante Chen gets promo time backstage and talks about being The Gatekeeper of NXT. He announces next week will be the final ever episode of Level Up. WHAT? He challenges anyone to step up and meet him next week in a Gauntlet match to end this era. Wait, I don’t need this show going away? I love this show. This is my show! They better have something to replace it.

-With that bombshell thanks for reading!