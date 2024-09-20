Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF WrestleMania VI  

-This is a first as I reviewed this show back in 2008 when I started writing for 411. My style has changed since then as I was trying to be like other IWC reviewers. I was trying to be edgy and hate on things, but I eventually realized that wasn’t me. I like to focus on the positives and hype what I enjoy, and just kind of state why something didn’t work for me and move on. Things changed for me when I heard a Kevin Smith interview where he mentioned he didn’t want to waste time on things he hated and like to spend more time talking about things he loved. I’ve tried to do that ever since. After watching the build to this show, I really wanted to watch it and I figured sixteen years is enough time to do another review. Let’s get to it!

-Note: This is the first Retro Review I’ve done since losing my stepdad on August 25th. NWA Wrestle War was next chronologically, but I jumped back to the WWF side of 1990 because there is a story about this show that involves my stepdad and I will share that later.

-Announce Team: Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse “The Body” Ventura

-Sky Dome, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

-April 1, 1990

-Attendance: 67678

-PPV Buys: 560,000 (Last One to break 500,000 buys until WrestleMania XIV)

-Gorilla and Jesse welcome us to the show and Jesse is just a little fired up for this one.

-Robert Goulet sings O’ Canada!

Koko B. Ware (w/ Frankie) vs. “The Model” Rick Martel

-I remember being awed by the giant video board in The Sky Dome when I watched this show as a kid. Koko with a high cross body off the middle ropes for two and then a series of dropkicks.

-PEACOCK JUST TOOK A BREAK RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MATCH. WHAT IS THIS CRAP? I should have just watched the DVD version. If this happens again, I will just break out the DVD.

-Clothesline from Koko sends The Model to the floor. Crowd is popping for everything. Koko sling-shots Martel back in the ring. The Model avoids a charge and sends Koko over the top to the floor. Koko tries to get back in the ring, but Martel knocks him back to the floor. A fan yells out “boring” as Martel goes on offense. He gets a suplex for a two count and continues to work the back with kicks. Double axe to the back from the middle ropes. Back breaker from Martel! He goes for The Boston Crab as Gorilla notes the match is over if he gets the hold. Koko fights his way to the bottom rope which forces the break. Jesse thinks that is a cheap way out, and Gorilla disagrees. Martel sends Koko into the top buckle, and that doesn’t work. Koko starts his comeback and fires off right hands. Martel sets too early on a backdrop and eats a boot. Flying headbutt and another one. Martel tries to duck a third and Koko suckers him down and gets a two count. Koko tries the same cross body he hit to star the match but Martel is prepared this time and ducks. The Boston Crab is hooked this time and Koko gives it up at 5:30.

Winner: “The Model” Rick Martel via pin at 5:30

-First, this match was longer than what I had on the original review and what is listed on Wikipedia and other wrestling sites. I have no idea if they cut things down for the VHS/DVD release. Cage Match has the same time I have on this review. Very weird. Anyway, it was a solid opener that had the advantage of opening up the first Mania show in Canada. Martel worked the back, and made Koko pay for trying a high risk move a second time. This was okay. **

-Gene Okerlund is backstage with The Colossal Connection and Bobby Heenan. The Brain notes Demolition are heading straight to the treatment plant.

-Sean Mooney is backstage with Demolition! Ax explains he can cut down the biggest tree and can cut the limbs off a Polynesian oak. Smash wants to drive them off a cliff! They are out to demolish and destroy.

WWF Tag Team Titles: The Colossal Connection (c) (w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan) vs. Demolition

-Gorilla mentions Demolition have a chance to become 3 time Tag Team Champions and says it will be a Three-Peat. You know, my 49ers were fresh off steamrolling Denver to win their second straight Super Bowl and should have been the first team to Three-peat, but Roger Craig had to fumble. Yes, I am still bitter some 33 years later. Haku and Andre attack just before the bell and seeing those two run at you has to be terrifying. Smash ducks a clothesline from Haku and starts pounding away with right hands. Tag to Ax and he beats Haku down to the mat. Andre just decides to come into the match and club Ax from behind. Hard for the ref to stop him! Haku and Ax start trading blows as we get a “Weasel” chant. Haku catches Smash with a thumb to the eye. Smash blocks a hip-toss and they fight over a backslide. Smash wins the test of strength, but Andre is in and kicks Smash to break the pin. Tag to Ax and he misses a clothesline which lets Haku get in a chop to to the throat. Back breaker from Haku gets two! Thrust Kick (precursor to the Super Kick) from Haku and Heenan lands a slap to the face for good measure. Andre throws a head-butt from the apron, but no ref to make the tag as he was dealing with Smash. Haku goes for another pin, but Ax grabs the bottom rope to break. Haku runs Ax into Andre’s forehead as Jesse notes it would be better to run into a brick wall. Haku goes to a choke and then goes to the eyes. Jesse makes his yearly joke about the attendance needing bumped up two to count for him and Monsoon. This year he says Monsoon should count for two by himself. Smash tries to enter and the ref forces him out which lets Andre use the tag rope to choke in the corner. Only cheating if you get caught. If my kids read this when they get older, that was a joke! Shoulder breaker from Haku gets two! Ax gets a boot up to block a charge and then delivers a clothesline. He gets the hot tag to Smash as the crowd erupts. Back elbow to Haku and then a high backdrop! He hits a double ax to the chest. Everyone in the ring and Demolition take Andre down with a double clothesline. Clubbering on Haku! Andre back up and he grabs Smash from behind so Haku can hit another Thrust Kick, but Smash ducks and Andre gets caught. That sends him into the ropes where he gets tied up and is out for the rest of the match. Haku gets dropped throat first on the top rope and Demolition Decapitation finishes at 9:14.

Winners and New WWF Tag Team Champions: Demolition via pin at 9:14

-Andre couldn’t do much, so he got to stand on the apron, look menacing and hit whenever someone was within reach. This was basically Ax vs. Haku for the majority of the match. Things really picked up after the hot tag and the fans got the Title change they wanted. ***

-After the match Heenan bitches out Andre, which is really dumb. Heenan then SLAPS ANDRE THE GIANT which shocks Jesse, and yeah, that goes beyond being stupid. The crowd explodes as they really want to cheer Andre again. He lays the bad mouth on Heenan, who is begging for his life, but Andre paint brushes him and kicks him out of the ring. Haku tries a thrust kick, but Andre catches the foot and lights Haku up with some chops and then a head-butt.

-We aren’t done yet as Andre throws Heenan and Haku out of the ring cart and takes it back himself to thunderous applause from the crowd. I added an extra 1/2* for the post match stuff because it was so awesome. Good moment for Demolition and a great one for Andre as he gets to ride off with the fans cheering.

-Gene is backstage with Jimmy Hart and Earthquake as we hear Hercules music blaring in The Dome. Earthquake bounces around a lot and makes earthquake puns.

Hercules vs. Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart)

-They really need to bring the ring carts back for a stadium show! Cody is a sucker for stuff like that so perhaps he has some pull. And I don’t mean the golf carts they used at The Rumble years ago to get the big men to the ring faster. Hart yells for the ref to get the chain away from Hercules. Earthquake tries a splash from behind, but Hercules avoids. He gets away from another splash attempt and lands some right hands. Quake bails to the floor to regroup as Hercules plays to the crowd. Quake pushes Hercules into the ropes and starts bouncing around which has Herc a little apprehensive. Quake wants a test of strength and Quake wins that battle. Quake sends Hercules into the top buckle and then gets in a shot to the throat. Quaker throws up a double bicep pose which pops Jesse. Quake sets too early on a backdrop which lets Hercules club him on the back. He starts firing off chops and clotheslines, but only gets Quake down to one knee. He stupid tries a back breaker and Quake elbows him down. He drops the big elbow which gets an “oooh” from the crowd. Tremors start and Earthquake Splash finishes at 4:53.

Winner: Earthquake via pin at 4:53

-This was all about making Quake look like a killer as they had big plans from him after this show. Mission accomplished. **

-Earthquake hits another butt splash for good measure. Hercules actually gets to his feet which kind of protects him as other guys were going out on stretchers.

-Rona Barrett is backstage where she does a sit-down with Miss Elizabeth, who has been absent. She promises when she returns to ringside she will be a far more active Miss Elizabeth. I can’t state it enough how beautiful Liz was. No wonder all my wrestling friends in elementary school had a crush on her.

Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) vs. Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

-Jesse notes this is a Grudge Match as they have been feuding with each other for months after the Hogan/Genius/Perfect feud started to fade. This is the off-shoot of the that Hogan/Perfect feud that started on Saturday Night’s Main Event and I guess never caught fire with the house shows, so Beefcake gets the match. Jesse does his yearly shout-out to his children. As a kid watching these shows, I never understood who he was talking about, but now as a dad, it’s pretty cool. Beefcake starts quickly as Perfect starts bouncing all over the place like a super ball. Perfect slows things down and gets in a shot which lets him ram Beefcake into the top buckle. Beefcake reverses a whip and Perfect does a full flip after bouncing out of the corner. Another trip to the corner and Perfect leaps in the air and flips again. Shawn Michaels has to be taking notes backstage and holding on to them until he faced Hulk Hogan. Genius drops his scroll in the ring, and distracts the ref, which lets Perfect wallop Beefcake in the back. Neck snap from Perfect, which gets a good reaction from the crowd. Two count! Gorilla mentions the momentum has swung 360 degrees and Jesse corrects him because he is AWESOME! Chops from Perfect and then a forearm to the head. Knee-lift from Perfect! Perfect is enjoying himself right now as he has this match at his pace. Beefcake is able to get in and get a double leg. Slingshot sends Perfect into the ring post and that’s enough for the pin at 7:50.

Winner: Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake via pin at 7:50

-This was solid, but was never given enough time to try to steal the show. The finish came out of nowhere as well, but Perfect sold the post shot for all it was worth. Not a good way to end Perfect’s undefeated streak as it wasn’t even noted. **1/2

-Brutus cuts the hair of Genius after the match.

-Oh yeah, I am reviewing the Peacock version of this show and I forgot they completely cut out the Piper/Bad News Brown match due to Piper wearing blackface. Well, I guess I have to break out my DVD copy (yes, I am old). I did have the show on VHS as well, but sold that set (Mania 1-14) to my cousin when I got the DVD set (1-21) for Christmas nearly 20 years ago.

-Recap of Piper and Brown eliminating each other at The Rumble and then brawling to the back. Three weeks later on Wrestling Challenge, Brown tells Piper to shave his legs if he is going to wear a skirt. Another brawl!

-Mean Gene is backstage with Roddy Piper and he shows off that half his body is painted black. We later learned, Andre pulled a prank on Piper and the paint wouldn’t wash off. He had to travel back home painted like that.

Bad News Brown vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

-This is from the box DVD set that had WrestleMania I-XX and then they added WM 21 under the lid as a bonus. That also means any music they didn’t own was dubbed over. Thankfully that doesn’t affect anything here. There’s the famous Piper from Prime Minister sign and Jesse throws out the idea that he could be President of The US. That seemed like a joke at the time, but he did become Governor and we ended up with another future WWF Hall of Famer as President. Bell sounds and sadly, they aren’t immediately throwing blows. Instead Piper shows off some leg and shows that he is painted half black from head to it looks like his knee pad. Piper gets a surprise cross-body for two and then they start rolling around the ring. Davis tries to separate them and Gorilla wants him to just let them go at it. We all do! “Roddy” chant! Davis pulls Piper away in the corner which lets Brown land a right hand. He throws another and hits a head-butt. Piper gets rammed into the top buckle, but no sells. Another trip and Piper shrugs it off as well. Brown lands a right hand though and hooks a nerve hold. That lets the camera do the wide shot so we can see the massive crowd. Piper with an elbow to the gut and they start exchanging right hands. Brown with a snap-mare and he goes to a straight choke. That nets him a two count. Elbow from Brown gets a two count. Piper with a poke to the eye which has Jesse laughing out loud. Too funny! Brown goes to the eyes as well. While the ref checks on Piper, Brown removes the cover on the turnbuckle. It backfires though as Piper sends Brown into the exposed buckle. Piper breaks out a white, Michael Jackson glove and starts throwing punches with it. Piper off the middle ropes with a right hand and then another right sends Brown to the floor. Brown pulls Piper to the floor and they brawl out there. Brown throws a punch, but hits post. Piper swings a chair and misses, but we have a bell at 6:45.

No Winner: Double Count-out at 6:45

-This should have been a fun brawl, but that didn’t happen. Probably better it ended up being a nothing match because you can’t see it unless you have the VHS or DVD of the show. 1/2*

-Steve Allen, playing the piano, torments The Bolsheviks in the shower as they warm up to sing The Soviet National Anthem.

The Hart Foundation vs. The Bolsheviks

-The Hart Foundation came into this show issuing a challenge to whoever won the Tag Title match earlier. Should be enough of a tip off as to who is winning this match. Nikolai starts singing The Soviet Anthem and The Foundation attack from behind. Not very Canadian of Bret. Hart Attack finishes at 0:18. The Bolsheviks walked so Daniel Bryan and Chavo Guerrero could run. I guess SD Jones should be included in there as well.

Winners: The Hart Foundation via pin at 0:18

-This worked as I still remember it to this day. SQUASH

-WrestleMania VII in LA next year at The Coliseum. About that, though to be fair, the crowd in the LA Arena was on fire and likely ended up being better than a quarter full Coliseum.

The Barbarian (w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan) vs. Tito Santana

-Jesse is on fire with his stories of picking up women in Mexican bars and Tito giving Mexican food to Barbarian to cause diarrhea. Not sure how Gorilla can keep a straight face! Barbarian starts with chops. Tito tries a shoulder tackle, but yeah, no. Another one doesn’t do anything, but Tito ducks a clothesline and gets a cross-body for two. Hip-toss from Barbarian, but he misses a falling headbutt. Tito gets caught on the shoulders, but punches his way down and gets a two count. Tito hooks a side headlock, but gets shoved off and Barbarian WIPES HIM OUT with a big boot. Sweet! Shoulder breaker, but Barbarian misses an elbow from the middle rope. Charge in the corner misses. Tito starts firing off punches and hits a dropkick. A second one finally knocks Barbarian down. Double axe from Tito and he hits the flying forearm, but Heenan puts Barbarian’s foot on the bottom rope. Many boos from the crowd for that. Barbarian uses the ropes to clothesline Tito and then hits a flying clothesline off the top for the pin at 4:33.

Winner: The Barbarian via pin at 4:33

-I enjoyed this as it did what it needed and gave Barbarian a former IC and Tag Champion to beat. Tito knew how to make his power moves look good and there was enough cheating from Heenan to keep Tito strong. **

-Recap video of the Savage/Sherri vs. Rhodes/Sapphire feud!

-Mooney interviews Dusty and Sapphire backstage and they hint about having The Crown Jewel.

”Macho King” Randy Savage and Sensational Queen Sherri vs. Dusty Rhodes and Sapphire (w/ Miss Elizabeth)

-Jesse goes off on the announced combined weight of Dusty and Sapphire and it’s another one of those things I always remembered about this show. I love Heenan on commentary, but Jesse is right there and brings the awesome in a different type of way. Dusty gets on the mic and brings out the Crown Jewel: Miss Elizabeth. Savage and Sherri lose their minds and Liz even enters to Savage’s theme in a beautiful touch. Liz looks amazing as well, but again, that was my first ever crush so I am biased. This is also another chapter in the amazing Randy Savage story arc that dominated the early WrestleManias. I try not to think about the fact that all four participants and Liz have passed on. The rules are men vs. men and women vs. women. That doesn’t last long as Sherri lands a blow to Dusty, but he obviously just shakes it off. Jesse is disgusted by the camera angle of Sapphire from behind. Tag to Sapphire and Dusty sends Sherri into the ring. Sapphire uses her rear to knock Sherri down, and she bumps like a champ. Sherri tries a slam and it’s Hogan/Andre all over again as Sherri can’t get her up and Sapphire falls back for a two count. The men back in the ring and Dusty holds Savage so Sapphire can get in a few slaps. Jesse is pissed! Dusty turns his attention to Sherri and Savage catches him with a knee to the back. They head to the floor and Savage takes control of the match. Sherri with a right hand for good measure. Savage off the top with a double ax to the floor. Sherri rakes the eyes as Jesse and Gorilla yell at each other over the rules. Savage with another double ax to the floor. Sure why not a third, but Sapphire steps in the way. Jesse: “Nail her Macho.” Fantastic! Savage just gets down and shoves Sapphire to the side. Back in the ring Savage off the top with a double ax and then a suplex for two. Sherri goes after Liz to draw the ref away so Savage can come off the top with a scepter shot to the back. Jesse: “Ding.” Sherri wants the tag and she comes off the top with a splash and the ref actually counts, but Dusty is out easily. Savage off the top again, but Dusty lands a right hand to the gut. Dusty runs Savage and Sherri into each other as Jesse and Gorilla continue to get heated with each other. Sherri jumps on Rhodes back but Sapphire makes the save and gets a two count on Sherri. Sherri with a slap and we get some hair pulling. Sherri bumps to the floor and Liz throws her back inside which pops the crowd. That was huge as Liz never got physical. Savage and Dusty back in and Dusty lands a bionic elbow. Sherri goes after Liz, but gets shoved backwards and Sapphire gets the roll-up for the pin at 7:32.

Winners: Dusty Rhodes and Sapphire via pin at 7:32

-The match isn’t much of anything, but I couldn’t stop smiling and enjoyed this so much. It was just fun and that’s all you need. ***

-Dusty, Sapphire, and Liz dance after the match. That theme is still a BANGER!

-WrestleMania VII: LA Memorial Coliseum! March 24! More than 100,000 fans.

-Gene is backstage with Heenan, who is losing his mind over Andre’s actions. He promises to get a new family with new members that would listen to him. Mr. Perfect!

-Gorilla and Jesse are backstage with Rhona Barrett and apparently she has a Jesse The Body porno and wants to show it. Jesse quickly throws to Mooney. That was kind of weird!

-Mooney is with an irate Savage and Sherri. Lots of screaming, which is typical of these two.

-Back to Gene as this must be intermission and he has the new Tag Team Champions: Demolition. They are three time Champions and relish the fact they won them this time as underdogs. They can’t celebrate though as The Hart Foundation are next.

-Back to Jesse and Gorilla to kill some more time.

-Back to Gene who is with WWF Champion, Hulk Hogan. “This is where the power lies.” He says he will get Warrior down on his knees and ask him if he wants to live forever. He and the Hulk-a-maniacs can save Warrior and his fans and get them out of the darkness. He hopes Warrior is a good loser.

-Sean Mooney is with The Ultimate Warrior, and he sends Mooney away as he doesn’t breathe the same air as he and Hogan. He wants to know if Hogan wants to live forever. The Hulk-a-maniacs can breath through him. The darkness is nothing to fear as it’s about accepting all challenges. He comes to take what Hogan believes in further than he ever could. He comes to bring the Warriors and Hulk-a-maniacs together as one. Yeah, that didn’t happen! The colors of the Hulk-a-maniacs are also pouring through his skin. I have no idea what either man is really saying, but it’s AWESOME and I want to see them punch each other in the face.

The Orient Express (w/ Mr. Fuji) vs. The Rockers

-The women in the crowd really like The Rockers. Tanaka starts with Marty and we get some martial arts. Sato in with an elbow, but then gets caught with a powerslam. All four men in the ring and we get some double team moves from the Rockers. The Express hit the floor and The Rockers follow with dives. Things settle and we get Marty and Tanaka back in the ring again. Fuji uses the cane to pull down the top rope and Marty spills to the floor. Sato sends him into the post as someone tries to start a boring chant. Marty gets beat down in the corner. Sato with a series of chops before tagging back to Tanaka. Marty flips over on a backdrop and makes the tag to Shawn. He gets a slam and backdrop. Tag to Sato as we slow things down and start anew. Swinging neckbreaker from Shawn as Sato set too early on a backdrop. Tanaka lands a kick from the apron. Sato with a gut-buster before tagging Tanaka back in. He hits a flying forearm and back to Sato. Slam and Sato drops a knee from the top rope for two. Gorilla: “These two youngsters have a lot of fight in them.” Fight is slang for drugs and alcohol I assume. Shawn with a clothesline that Tanaka does a 360 sell. Hot tag to Marty and he runs wild. He rams the Express into each other. He gets two but avoids an elbow and Sato accidentally hits Tanaka. All four men back in and Tanaka takes a crazy bump off a backdrop. The Rockers both head up, but Fuji uses the cane to grab Marty by the leg. He chases after and gets salt thrown in his face. Amazing sell job as he blindly stumbles around the ring and falls off the elevated ring floor and over the railing into the front row. I remember watching this show with my oldest son when he was 3 and he laughed his head off seeing Marty fall over the railing. Marty was the legal man and gets counted out at 7:38.

Winners: The Orient Express via count-out at 7:38

-Solid match, with a crappy ending. Not sure why The Rockers took the loss and I assume the count-out was a way for them to protect The Rockers. This could have stolen the show, but it nothing is really being given the chance to do that on this show. **1/4

-Steve Allen has fun with Rhythm and Blues this time.

Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart and Earthquake) vs. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

-Dino shoves Duggan in the corner to start. Bravo misses a clothesline, but Hacksaw doesn’t. Backdrop from Duggan and another clothesline sends him to the floor. Bravo rushes back in, but Duggan catches him with an atomic drop. Lots of hoooing from Duggan, which is different from what the Godfather brought ten years later. Bravo with a chop followed by a kick to the gut. He gets an inverted atomic drop and goes to a choke. Earthquake gets in a shot from the floor as Jesse rants about Duggan being ugly. Dino drops an elbow for a two count. Bravo makes the mistake of ramming Duggan head first into the buckle and that only wakes him up. Duggan blocks a charge in the corner and start firing off clothesline. He drops down for the running clothesline, but Quake grabs him by the leg. The 2X4 is thrown in by Hart, but Duggan gets his hands on it first and blasts Bravo as the ref is getting Quake away. A 2×4 shot ends things as Hacksaw gets the pin at 4:15.

Winner: “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan via pin at 4:15

-Not much here but it was short at least. 1/2*

-After the match Quake destroys Duggan with an elbow and then three Earthquake Splashes. Cool! I assume Duggan was given the win as a favor for taking the ass kicking after the match. This was done to make Quake look like a monster and set him up for Hogan.

-Recap of the Roberts/Dibiase feud!

-Gene is backstage with Jake and he cuts a fantastic promo where he barely has to raise his voice. Gene: “Longfellow couldn’t have said it any better.”

Million Dollar Championship: “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase (c) (w/ Virgil) vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts

-Another match on this show that has some heat to it as they have been feuding for a bit. Jake took possession of the Million Dollar Belt and has been holding it hostage in the bag with Damian. They start trading blows to start which is nice to see in a heated rivalry. Shoulder tackle by Jake and then a knee-lift. He looks for the DDT, but Dibiase bails to the floor quickly. Back in Jake gets a hip-toss and again goes for the DDT but Dibiase slides and backs into the snake bag. That freaks him out and Jake nearly gets the DDT again, but Ted is back on the floor. Jake pulls him back in by the arm and works on that as he lifts Dibiase off the mat by the arm. He transitions into a hammerlock and repeatedly buries his knee into the arm. Cool! Gorilla gets a chance to break out his medical jargon and Jesse is lost. These two are great! Jake continues the hammerlock and talks trash as he tells Dibiase to give it up. Dibiase reverses the hammerlock but Jake runs around the ring and uses the momentum to send Dibiase to the floor. Jake follows and sends Ted back into the ring. He sets too early on a backdrop and Ted drops an elbow. He tries a charge in the corner, but Jake gets a knee up. He goes for a running knee-lift, but Ted goes with it and Jakes takes a cool bump into the corner and the back of his neck. The crowd starts going crazy as I believe they started the wave. Ted knows how to handle this and hook a front facelock to let the crowd get it out of their system. We get a wide shot as Jesse talks about the crowd doing the wave and he says this is what it’s all about. This is kind of cool and what helps is the announcers are into it and the two men in the ring know what to do. Dibiase takes things to the floor and drives Jake shoulder first into the post. Ted yells at the crowd and then plants Jake with a piledriver. That will stop the wave as the crowd starts raining down boos on Ted. He goes for the cocky cover and Jake gets a roll-up for two. Dibiase hooks the Million Dollar Dream and the crowd starts roaring for Jake to get back into this one. Jake fades, but falls down near the ropes and gets a break. Jesse calls out Jake for taking the cheap way out. Ted pulls Jake back to the middle of the ring, but only gets a two count. Ted heads to the middle rope, waits too long and gets caught with a punch on the way down. Clothesline from Jake! Another! Backdrop next! There’s the short arm clothesline and the fans are chanting for the DDT. Virgil pulls Jake to the floor and pays for it as Jake gets a slam. Dibiase gets the Million Dollar Dream on on the floor. Jake runs Dibiase into the post to break, but Virgil is there to roll Dibiase back into the ring to beat the count at 11:53.

Winner and Still Million Dollar Champion: Ted Dibiase via pin at 11:53

-This was a blast! Just too seasoned pros having a fun match and knowing how to get a distracted crowd back into what they are doing. The ending was a little cheap, but it didn’t take away much from this one. ***1/4

-Jake attacks after the match and hits The DDT to give the fans what they wanted. Jake hands out some hundred dollar bills to the crowd. I tried to catch some money that was falling from the ceiling during Ted’s Hall of Fame induction in Phoenix. Mary Tyler Moore ends up with a hundred and Jesse and Gorilla both point out she doesn’t need it. Jake gets the bag and lets the snake loose, but Virgil pulls Ted to safety.

-Sean Mooney is backstage with Akeem and Slick. Boss Man had turned face after turning down a money offer from Dibiase and Slick notes that Ted has paid them well to take out Boss Man tonight. That is some good foreshadowing.

-Gene is backstage with Boss Man who says he may be poor, but he is proud to walk into the ring on his own. He is proud to wear the badge and he is proud to be an American.

Akeem (w/ Slick) vs. The Big Boss Man

-This the blow-off for The Twin Towers Tag Team and is the official start of another feud as Ted Dibiase is still at ringside and he attacks Boss Man before the bell. Clothesline from Ted and he puts the boots to Boss Man. He shows some power with a slam and then fires Boss Man into the ring post. No bell as Boss Man gets rolled into the ring and Akeem gets a splash in the corner. Akeem with some heavy blows as Boss Man is bouncing off the ropes to sell each shot. More splashes in the corner. Akeem gets the mounted punches in the corner. Boss Man can’t get him up for an atomic drop so they improvise. Akeem gets pitched from corner to corner and then dropped with a clothesline. Boss Man Slam after ducking a clothesline finishes at 1:45.

Winner: The Big Boss Man via pin at 1:45

-The Boss Man Slam was cool and Ted’s attack at least explained why Boss Man didn’t just totally SQUASH Akeem here. 1/2*

-Sean Mooney is in the crowd to talk to the fans. It would have been cool if Edge or Christian ended up being one the people interviewed.

-Rhythm and Blues head to the ring in a pink Cadillac, being driven by Diamond Dallas Page. I believe it was his car and thus he was the one driving it. Ended up being one of those cool wrestling stories where there is a no name driving the car here and ends up having his first Mania Match 12 years later in the same stadium. Honky and Hammer start singing their new single and actually get all of it in before The Bushwhackers, posing as food vendors, attack. The guitars get smashed!

-The Fink announces the attendance of 67,678. What’s the drop count?

”Ravishing” Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) vs. “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka

-Rude was having his look changed to be more serious as he was getting moved up the card. This was the first step into making him look like more of a threat. Steve Allen joins Gorilla and Jesse on commentary. Another match with no opening bell as Rude attacks from behind. Snuka fires Rude into the air and he splats on the mat. Snuka swivels his his hips to mock Rude and then hits a backdrop. Snuka sends Rude to the floor and blocks a sunset flip. Rude with a snap suplex as Snuka set too early on a backdrop. Rude swivels his hips and sends Snuka into the corner. He hits his own backdrop next, but then sets too early on another and Snuka plants him face first on the mat. So many backdrop attempts in this one. Snuka with a head-butt and then he heads up top. Rude is up, so Snuka jumps over him. Slam from Snuka and he heads up to the middle rope. He misses a splash and a nasty Rude Awakening finishes at 3:30.

Winner: “Ravishing” Rick Rude via pin at 3:30

-This was rough even at just over three minutes. It was a win for Rude over a name the fans care about, but that’s about it 1/2*

-Video recap of Hogan/Warrior and how they get here. That Rumble moment is still awesome and epic.

Title For Title: Hulk Hogan (WWF Champion) vs. The Ultimate Warrior (WWF Intercontinental Champion)

-Warrior sprints to the ring like an idiot and I am sure that won’t come back to bit him during the match. As you probably know, I was Team Hogan when watching this match live at my friend’s house. The reception for Hogan is louder than the one Warrior received. Just saying! Even Jesse notes he isn’t going to try to talk over the crowd reaction. This crowd is losing it at the sound of the bell. LET’S GO! “Hogan” chant from the crowd as Hebnar checks both men and goes over the instructions. Jesse credits Hogan for walking to the ring while Warrior ran and is already sweating and breathing heavy. They stare each other down and trade shoves. Lockup and Warrior shoves Hogan back into the corner. Another go and this time Hogan shoves Warrior back into the corner and gives us a double bicep. The crowd ROARS! Man, this crowd loves Hogan and I sure hope the WWF never puts another super over babyface in the ring against him in this Stadium. Test of strength and Ventura loves it as he talks about the muscles, definition, and sweat flying. Warrior wins the early battle as he turns Hogan’s knuckles over and breaks him down to his knees. Hogan fights his way back up as the crowd continues to lose their mind and now the Warrior gets broken down to his knees. This is wild! This is what it means to work a crowd into a frenzy without having to destroy your body. Now The Warrior fights to his feet and man, this crowd is fantastic! Hogan with a leg trip and drops an elbow for a one count. Warrior charges and nobody budges. Crisscross and Hogan gets a slam, but Warrior is up as it had no effect. Another go and Warrior gets a slam and that one hurt Hogan. Warrior with a clothesline that sends Hogan over the top the floor and he starts selling the knee as he can’t put any weight on it. Jesse: “It can’t end this way. Not on an early injury.” Hogan collapses and Warrior goes out and puts the boots to his knee. Hogan tells the ref his knee is gone, but he is going to try to get back in. Warrior decides to do it himself and rolls Hogan back into the ring. He goes right after the knee, so Hogan rakes the eyes. Warrior returns favor and Jesse loves seeing these two get nasty. The ref gets in Warrior’s face which lets Hogan regroup and he unloads with right hands. Running clothesline in the corner followed by the mounted 10 punch. Hogan drops a pair of elbows for a two count. The knee issue seems gone as Monsoon notes his kneecap likely popped back in place. Small package from Hogan gets two. Jesse takes a shot at Richard Belzer as Hogan went to a front facelock. Hogan throws chops in the corner because SCREW RIC FLAIR! Hogan with a clothesline for two and he complains about the count. Back-breaker gets two and Hogan complains again. Where’s Nick Patrick when we need him? Hogan hooks a reverse chinlock as the Warrior is sucking wind. Now Hogan has told the story that Warrior was wanting to go home as he was gassed, but Hogan told him they were getting everything in and to relax. I will leave it up to you the reader to decide if you believe the story. Belly to back suplex for two as Hogan is carrying this match. Hogan goes back to the reverse chinlock as Warrior continues to struggle to get his wind back. The crowd is still molten though. Warrior gets to his feet and elbows his way out of the hold. Hogan drops down and they end up hitting each other with a clothesline. Jesse notes Hogan should be in better shape as he has been in control the last 5 or so minutes. Hebnar with a slow count as Jesse notes he probably doesn’t want to see a double count-out. Warrior actually sits up first, but both men get back to their feet and the crowd is really happy about it. Warrior starts shaking the ropes and Hogan’s offense has no effect. Warrior with a right hand followed by a clothesline. Another one! And another one! Warrior with chops now because SCREW RIC FLAIR! Warrior sends Hogan from one corner to the other and Hogan collapses at Warrior’s feet. Snap suplex from Warrior gets two! Warrior hooks a bear-hug and I mean, if Hogan can survive one from Andre this should be no problem. Seriously, I had that thought when watching this match live (a month shy of my 9th birthday). Hogan starts to fade so the ref starts checking the arm. That’s one drop. There’s a second, but not a third and the crowd is going crazy again. Hogan punches his way out and then the ref gets creamed as Hogan drops down to avoid a tackle. Warrior goes LUCHA WARRIOR as he comes off the top with a double axe. He heads up and gets another one! Warrior tries for the flying tackle, but Hogan SPIKES him head first into the mat. SWEET! Hogan gets the cover and wins the match, but the ref is not there to make the count. HEBNAR SCREWED HOGAN! It’s The Toronto Screwjob. Warrior with a belly to back suplex and still no ref. Jesse says they are one fall each now. Skip that as Hogan got the first visual pin. The ref crawls and Hogan is out at two as the crowd is having heart failure. Hogan with a roll-up, but the ref is out of position again and it only gets two. Henbar screwing over a hero in Canada! Hogan with an elbow that sends Warrior over the top the floor. Warrior blocks going into the post, hits a head-butt and sends Hogan into the post which has the Warrior fans popping. Back in the ring a clothesline from Warrior. He lifts Hogan up for The Gorilla Press and nearly botches it. He hits the BIG SPLASH, but HOGAN IS OUT AT TWO. HULK-UP TIME! This crowd is unglued now! Warrior throwing bombs, but no dice! I LOVE THIS MATCH SO MUCH (well, except the ending). Hogan with three punches and then the big boot. Leg Drop, but Warrior rolls out of the way. Warrior with the splash and the three count as Hogan kicks out at 3.1 at 22:52.

Winner and New WWF Champion and Still WWF Intercontinental Champion: The Ultimate Warrior via pin at 22:52

-As mentioned, I love this match. It was epic and everything we wanted at the time and it still holds up today. Even in a world with the crazy athleticism and bumps we see today, this match still cooks and gets the heart pumping. Hogan put in work here and once he got his breath back, Warrior was right there with him. Watching live, I was crushed and ran home from my friend’s house crying. I ran into my room, jumped in my bed, and hid under the covers. My stepdad walked in and asked what happened and my mom told him Hulk Hogan lost. My stepdad said, “He’s Hulk Hogan. He will win it back.” I love you Jeff! I am tired of pretending this match isn’t worthy of the all the stars because it was the cool thing to do when I first learned about the IWC. Much like Hogan/Rock, I love this match and what they accomplished was perfect. *****

-Hebnar screws up and hands Warrior the WWF Title, but he ignores it because there is a torch to be passed. Hogan, with tears in his eyes, retrieves his belt, gives it to Warrior and raises his hand. Gorilla: “The Hulkster has just taken one giant step to immortality.” Jesse: “I do believe Hulk-a-Mania will live forever.” That’s as good of a compliment you will ever hear Jesse give Hogan. The pyro goes off for Warrior as this was set to kick off a new era for the WWF. We’ll see how that goes!

-Thanks for reading!