Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 05.21.21

-364 days ago I took over covering this show due to the unfortunate passing of the great Larry Csonka. It has been a joy watching this brand and seeing new faces before they show up on NXT. The new crop has been showing up the last few weeks and it will be fun to see where they take things. Thanks to everyone who has read or commented over the last year. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Asher Hale vs. Ari Sterling

-Two newbies to the brand going at it. I can dig it! Cautious lockup to star and Sterling gets a go behind, but Sterling is out and tries a snapmare, but Sterling escapes out the back door. Unique! Another go as they trade wristlocks and Hale gains the advantage. Sterling uses the ropes to flip out and gets a hammerlock that Hale reverses. Sterling uses his size to get a shoulder tackle and then they run the ropes for a bit to show their athletic ability and one up the other. Hale has had enough of this and goes to the knee. Sterling gets a head scissors take over from the apron and back in and then a spin wheel kick sends Hale to the floor. Moonsauce is missed though Sterling lands on his feet. Hale comes off the apron with a knee and then sends Sterling into the ringside barrier. They get back in the ring at the count of eight. Neckbreaker across the knee from Hale gets two. Straight Jacket submission from Hale and in a nice little touch he uses his foot to keep Sterling down each time he tries to get to his feet. Sterling eventually reverses to one of his own, but Hale breaks in the corner and then gets a dropkick to the bad left knee. Nice! Leg kicks from Hale as he continues to work the damaged leg. Hale gets a standing figure four with his arms and turns into a dragon screw leg whip. Sterling is able to create space and tests the knee before hitting a somersault ax kick. Hale ends up top and Sterling charges, but the leg gives out. Hale gets a sick Indian Death Lock with a bridge and Sterling looks screwed. He drags himself to the bottom rope and gets the break. Sterling kicks off a figure four attempt and gets a small package for two. Then a roll-up for two. Hale to an ankle lock, but again another counter into a roll-up for two. Pele Kick from Sterling and then a pump knee strike. The front flip sidewalk slam finishes for Sterling at 9:15.

Winner: Ari Sterling via pin at 9:15

-Good mat work to start and I appreciated the work done on the knee and having it pay off later in the match. The final few minutes got real good with the counters into pins and then just teeing off on each other until someone couldn’t answer the 3 count. ***

The Bollywood Boyz vs. August Grey and Ikemen Jiro

-205 Live is Handsome! Ikemen is a lot of fun and I am excited to see him again. Samir starts with Grey and Jiro is already trying to get the fans into the match. Grey controls with a side headlock on the mat, but Samir counters into a head scissors. Grey gets a cradle for two, but Samir is back with a crucifix pin for a one count. Awkward roll-up for a two count as Samir didn’t get much on that one. Sunil gets the tag and a we get a double elbow for another two count. The blind tag is made to Ikemen and he takes control while wearing his jacket. Deep armdrag as he shows us the inside of his jacket. How can not love this man? Tag back to Grey and he ends up missing a charge in the corner thanks to Samir pulling Sunil out of the way. They go to work on Grey’s damaged arm as Sunil gets a two count. A top wristlock from the back grounds Grey and some well placed hair pulling keeps him on the mat. Tag back to Samir and he connects with a middle rope bulldog for two. Grey gets a flash roll-up for two, but has nothing to follow up and gets taken back to he mat. Samir controls the arm as Grey throws blows to force a break, but Samir backs up enough to make a tag. Turn about is fair play as Jiro pulls Grey out of the way and hot tag to the handsome man in the jacket. He uses the blazer to blitz Sunil and lands a shot on Samir as well. Jiro drops Sunil and hits a springboard moonsault for two. A senton is missed and Sunil hits a spin wheel kick. Samir gets a two count off an elbow of the top. Grey is in and he takes Samir out of the match. Sunil heads up and eats a head kick. Jiro leaps to the top and gets a head scissors and hits a running knee/shin strike (Ikemen Slash according to Phillips) for the win at 8:35.

Winners: Ikemen Jiro and August Grey via pin at 8:35

-Ikemen is great and I want to see more. A solid tag match as you would expect as the Bollywood Boyz got in enough offense to keep things interesting, but were never a real threat. **1/2

-Thanks for reading!