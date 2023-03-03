Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.02.23  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Grand Rapids, MI

Mia Yim vs. Tamina

-Where’s my NXT newbie facing Mia? I blame Vince! It seems Tamina requested this match after the loss in the tag match last week. Mia gets a quick roll-up for two. Tamina lands a kick, but misses a clothesline. Mia takes out the knee and gets a basement dropkick for a one count. Tamina back with a superkick as Mia tried to make her way through the ropes. Slam by Tamina gets two. Another two count off a snap mare and then Tamina hooks a chinlock. Mia fights out, but gets sent back down with a headbutt. Mia gets a sunset flip for two and then gets dropped again. Mia gets a boot up to block a charge in the corner and they things get sloppy as something goes wrong so they repeat it. Mia gets a flapjack for two. Cannonball misses in the corner and Tamina gets a powerslam for two. Samoan Drop is escaped, but Tamina lands a back elbow. Mia back with a dropkick and DE-FEET finishes for the pin at 5:18.

Winner: Mia Yim via pin at 5:18

-Some sloppiness but this ended up better than I thought. Mia getting the win is the right call. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown as Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso come face to face and let it all out and really, you can sympathize with both men. Jey watches from the crowd and things break down between Sami and Jimmy. This story continues!

-Back to RAW as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa try to convince everyone there are no cracks in The Bloodline. The Street Profits interrupt to stir the pot and it leads to a Tag Match.

-We join the Tag Match in progress and it’s a fun match as you would expect. Kevin Owens returns and saves Montez from a chair assisted ass splash. Jimmy eats a Stunner and KO quickly gets out of dodge.

-Solo vs. KO is set for RAW this week! Rollins and Logan Paul are set to come face to face. Bianca Belair takes on Carmella and John Cena returns.

-WrestleMania Hollywood commercial!

-Back to Elimination Chamber as Brock Lesnar hits a low blow on Lashley and that gets him disqualified.

-MVP calls Brock a coward who got disqualified on purpose and that leads to MVP letting us know that Omos is challenging Brock to a match at WrestleMania.

-Back to RAW as Brock Lesnar accepts the challenge and hits the F5 on MVP for spitting liquor in his face. They give us the entire segment here. I guess they needed something to pad the run time.

-Bronson Reed hype video!

-Judgment Day video recapping Dom’s issues with Rey, Rhea’s with Charlotte and Finn’s with Edge. Poor Priest is left without a dance partner. ARMBAR?

-SmackDown this week: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley; Nattie and Tegan Nox vs. Shayna and Ronda; Roman Reigns returns and Cody Rhodes will be there as well!

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander (w/ MVP)

-Mat sequence early between Cedric and Blade before things pick up and Blade shows off his crazy athleticism. He shows his hops with a sweet dropkick and Cedric opts to tag out to Shelton. Byron tells us that Edris has made it know that Shelton is his dream opponent. He gets the tag and I am sure he is pumped to be in there with Shelton. They have a fun little sequence before Enofe ends up on the apron and Cedric hits the running uranage. That sends us to our commercial break.

-WWE on A&E this week is Bio: Chyna and Rivals: Rock vs. Cena!

-Note: my stopwatch stopped for whatever reason, so I don’t have an official time on this one. Usually counting the breaks it between 8-9 minutes.

-Back with Cedric in control with a chinlock on Enofe. Edris breaks, but runs into a knee and gets caught with a dropkick for two. Tag to Shelton and he gets a snap suplex. Shelton goes to the chinlock as Blade gets the crowd into it from the apron. Shelton release and tries a powerbomb, but Enofe lands on his feet and gets a dropkick from the middle ropes. The race is on and each man makes a tag. Blade runs wild on Cedric and gets a high crossbody of the top. Shelton distracts and Cedric gets a Michinoku Driver for two as Edris makes the save. He gets dumped to the floor as Shelton gets the tag. Blade flips out of a suplex and gets Cedric to the floor. He catches Shelton with a Blockbuster and tags Enofe, who drops an elbow from the top for two. Nice! They look to finish, but Cedric trips Blade and that leaves Enofe by himself. Shelton just tosses Enofe into Cedric who catches him with a knee to the face. That gets the win at around 7 minutes or so. (It was 3:19 after the break, so add in the commercials and the 2 or so minutes in the opening).

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander via pin

-Solid match that was hurt by the break. I think they should have been given a bit more time, but perhaps they wanted to keep things simple for the NXT kids. **1/4

-Titanic trailer featuring Bianca and Montez. I am sucker for that movie but could be nostalgia and fact that was the movie me and my first (now ex obviously) girlfriend saw when we first started dating. My best friend used to play the song around me to torture me because it took me a while to get over the break-up. Good times!

-The Miz is this year’s WrestleMania host!

-Back to RAW as Lita and Becky Lynch win the Tag Titles from Damage CTRL thanks to Trish Stratus returning to even the numbers and take out Bayley. Good moment and curious to see where this leads as far as WrestleMania.

