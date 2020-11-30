wrestling / News

Leon Ruff and Aja Smith Announce Engagement

November 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT referee Aja Smith announced on Twitter that she is now engaged to NXT North American champion Leon Ruff. Back in May, she noted that they were dating by mentioning she got to referee one of his matches.

Smith was signed to WWE in February. Ruff started appearing for the company in March and was officially signed in July.

