Leon Ruff and Aja Smith Announce Engagement
November 30, 2020
NXT referee Aja Smith announced on Twitter that she is now engaged to NXT North American champion Leon Ruff. Back in May, she noted that they were dating by mentioning she got to referee one of his matches.
Smith was signed to WWE in February. Ruff started appearing for the company in March and was officially signed in July.
I SAID YES! 😭👰🏾♀️💍 #FutureMrsRuffin @LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/zJS43uUTE6
— Aja Christmas🎄✨ (@RefAjaWWE) November 30, 2020
