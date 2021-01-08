Les Thatcher Battling COVID-19 Pneumonia, Thanks Fans For Support

Wrestling great Les Thatcher has revealed that he is currently battling COVID-19 pneumonia in a post on social media. Thatcher posted to his Facebook account noting that he is grateful to fans for their support as he fights the illness.

PWInsider reports that Thatcher tested positive on Monday and is quarantining in his Knoxville, Tennessee home under medical care. Thatcher wrote in his Facebook post:

“I want to finally say a very humble thank you for all the thousands of prayers and love being sent my way over the last few days. I am battling COVID-19 Pneumonia, which can be very dangerous, but what it don’t know is it’s dealing with an “OLD SCHOOL” pro wrestler, not an acrobat! So, I plan to kick it’s ass before it gets mine. My best in well wishes and payers to all of you for your support. My love and respect go out to you all, May God bless you!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Thatcher for a quick and full recovery.