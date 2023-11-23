wrestling / News

Leva Bates & Allison Danger Are In Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge

November 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leva Bates AEW Dynamite, Squid Game Image Credit: AEW

A couple of wrestling stars are in Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge reality competition series in Leva Bates & Allison Danger. Bates and Danger posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that they are contestants in the show, which is based on the hit Korean series. You can see their posts below.

Bates wrote:

“So I randomly disappeared in January/early February & traveled across the world, I was a part of the very first Squid Games: The Challenge on Netflix. I didn’t get slapped by Gong Yoo, I kinda feel cheated.

#squidgamesthechallenge #squidgames #060”

Danger, for her part, added:

“Me and @wrestlingleva

Partners in life AND death (and possibly cutting room floors)

#263 #60

#SquidGameTheChallenge”

