In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Lex Luger spoke about his time aboard the Lex Express in 1993 and the claims that he was difficult on that tour. Those claims stemmed from an episode of A&E Biography about him.

Lex Luger said: “They portrayed it a little bit, my family was upset, on the A&E special. They made it look like I didn’t enjoy myself. We had a great time on that tour. It was judiciously edited by Bruce Prichard to make it look like Lex wasn’t the guy and he didn’t have a good time. They took excerpts on that A&E special and made it look like I was heeling on people during the tour. I wasn’t upset. ‘They are just spicing it up,’ I said. ‘They are just throwing some stuff in there to tell their story.’ It didn’t bother me at all that they put that stuff in there. For instance, they would show me acting like I didn’t get a suite at the hotel and I was making a big stink. I was joking around with the camera guys and desk people. They made it look like on A&E portraying that I was throwing a hissy fit because I didn’t get a suite at the hotel, which was not what happened, but that’s what it looked like on A&E. I was laughing. I thought it was funny. They did a really good job on that.”