Lex Luger Was Happy To See Kevin Nash Become WWE Champion

Lex Luger says he wasn’t at all jealous when Kevin Nash won the WWE Championship in 1994. Nash won the WWE Championship as Diesel during his run, a top babyface run that succeeded Luger’s own run where he didn’t capture the title. He was asked on the latest Lex Expressed for AdFreeShows if he had any jealousy toward Nash for getting that spot and the title.

“Zero,” Luger said (per Fightful). “I was so happy for Kevin. I thought he’d be a great World Champion. So thrilled for him, for the opportunity.”

He continued, “I never lost confidence in my career [about] where I was going to be or go. I always looked at myself as a main event guy. I pretty much had that for my 15-year in-ring career. So, zero ‘I wish that had been me or that should have been me’ in that regard at all. Yeah, I was so happy for Kevin at the time,”

Nash held the title for almost a year, from November 26th, 1994 until losing it to Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1995.