– During a recent edition of his Lex Expressed podcast, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger discussed his career, including his former onscreen rival, the late Yokozuna. Luger praised Yokozuna’s athleticism and how well he could move despite his size. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lex Luger on Yokozuna: “He worked so hard, was such a great torch bearer for the company, I mean we called him ‘The Showstopper.’ When they played that music and he came out with Mr. Fuji? Man, the show was over – that’s why we called him ‘Showstopper’ in the back.”

On how Yokozuna could move well for his size: “He was so big but man, he could still move around! Those island boys? Man, they are so athletic.”