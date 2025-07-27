wrestling / News
Lex Luger On How The WCW Locker Room Felt About Sting Descending From The Rafters
After becoming what is known as his ‘Crow’ persona, Sting began to rappel from the rafters at shows to battle the nWo. It made for memorable television, but according to Lex Luger on his latest Lex Expressed podcast (via Wrestling Inc), it made the WCW locker room concerned for his safety.
Luger said: “Back then, it was new in the business.”
He noted that WCW had a legitimate stuntman backstage who made sure that Sting was safe before he descended from the top of a venue.
Luger added: “Worked on a bunch of movies; he was a real professional. So, we all had confidence in him. There was a danger element; so, yeah, there was concern, but at the time—looking back—we had a lot of confidence in the guy who was working with Sting.”
A similar stunt went wrong for Owen Hart in the WWF in 1999, resulting in his death. Luger admitted that this made the WCW locker room more nervous about Sting, but they remained confident in the man they had working with him.
