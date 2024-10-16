– WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King, aka Brian Pillman Jr., commented on a question on social media asking if his father, the late Brian Pillman, should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. King noted that he wanted to bring more attention to his family’s name and have his father take his “rightful spot in the hall of fame.”

Lexis King wrote, “Just speaking as Pillman Jr. here for a moment. This is all I ever wanted. My goal from day one in wrestling has always been to bring enough attention to the Pillman name, to remind us all of this legendary performer so that he could take his rightful spot in the hall of fame.” You can view his comments below.

WWE will begin revealing its WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees during WrestleMania Season.