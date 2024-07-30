Lexis King On His Goals In NXT, Talks Ethan Page’s Run Thus Far

Lexis King recently named his goals in WWE NXT and talked a bit about Ethan Page’s NXT run so far. King spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On if he can call himself King of NXT without being NXT Champion: “People can parade around their belts and their gold all they want, but at the end of the day, I’m on the show every week, and people are tuning in to see me. When I come on, the ratings go up. When things happen, who’s in between it all? I make all the moments happen here at NXT. I’ll give Ethan Page his credit. He came in here in a short span of six weeks, he put himself on top. But I’ve been in this picture since the day I got here, and I’m not going anywhere. Ethan Page, congratulations. Trick Williams, he’s got the crowd behind him. But The King is here to stay, and I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.”

On his goals in NXT: “I’ve already shown that I can hang with Oba [Femi]. I’ve already shown that the North American Title is attainable. I went four rounds for the Heritage Cup with Tony D’Angelo. There isn’t a battlefield that I don’t belong in. As far as the NXT Title, I think that’s what’s on my radar. I think that in order to really encapsulate and improve and culminate as The King of NXT, I’ve got to quite literally be The King of NXT, and that means being the top guy. That means holding the top belt, holding all the gold. When The King’s draped in gold, who’s gonna look better wearing it? Tell me one person that’s going to look more marketable, more important, has more of a respect and more of a legacy in this business. Who deserves it more than Lexis King? Please, tell me.”