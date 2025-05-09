– During a recent interview with the Chicago Bears Podcast, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke about creating his WWE ring name, crediting late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes for bestowing him with “Seth Rollins.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rollins on his WWE ring name: “I had a little bit of say. My name, Seth Rollins, was given to me, bestowed upon me. I made a list. I made like two lists, first names and last names, when I first got hired by WWE, right? They want to own your brand. They want to be partners in owning your brand. So, look, when I was on the independents wrestling before WWE, I was Tyler Black. I decided that all by myself. When I got to WWE, they wanted to own me. Like I said, I own the brand, so I made two lists.”

Seth Rollins on Dusty Rhodes’ involvement: “The late, great American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, was the one who gave me my name. ‘Seth Rollins, baby.’ He had a list. If you don’t know Dusty, he had a lisp. He’s a southern boy with a lisp. ‘I see it on the marquee now. I see it. It’s Seth Rollins, baby. Main event of WrestleMania. I love it. I love it, baby.'”