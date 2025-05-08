Backstage Rumor on Possible Match for AEW Grand Slam Mexico

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared more details about the plan for AEW Grand Slam Mexico on Wednesday, June 18 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. According to Meltzer, a major matchup is planned for the AEW and CMLL crossover event, featuring Will Ospreay and reigning AEW International Champion Kenny Omega.

The matchup is reportedly not expected to feature Omega and Ospreay against each other. Meltzer stated, “The expectation is that there’s going to be a big match involving Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, not against each other, but on that show because that’s what — those are the two guys that I think the fans at Arena Mexico are looking forward to seeing the most.”

AEW has not yet a matchup for both stars yet. However, both Omega and Ospreay are featured in advertising for the upcoming event. Grand Slam Mexico will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST as a special episode of AEW Dynamite. It will also be simulcast on Max.