Lexis King Suggests AEW Is Developmental For NXT

After getting into it with an AEW fan on Twitter, Lexis King seemingly took a shot at his former promotion and called it developmental for NXT.

King was making a post to promote this past Wednesday’s episode of EVOLVE, when a fan wrote that they would be watching Dynamite instead of “the developmental for the developmental.”

King responded: “So you’ll be watching the developmental for the developmental for the developmental? No worries… I’ll be busy developing, while you are watching others develop.”

King, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page and Ricky Saints are all former AEW wrestlers on the NXT roster.

Tonight #WWEEvolve has the glorious privilege of hosting the King in its main event! While I don’t foresee the competition to be steep I will say this… Evolve is not a downgrade, it is not a demotion, it is fresh green land to be conquered by none other than myself!!!#LLLK 👑 — King (@LexisKingWWE) May 14, 2025