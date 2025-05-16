wrestling / News

Lexis King Suggests AEW Is Developmental For NXT

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lexis King WWE NXT 1-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

After getting into it with an AEW fan on Twitter, Lexis King seemingly took a shot at his former promotion and called it developmental for NXT.

King was making a post to promote this past Wednesday’s episode of EVOLVE, when a fan wrote that they would be watching Dynamite instead of “the developmental for the developmental.”

King responded: “So you’ll be watching the developmental for the developmental for the developmental? No worries… I’ll be busy developing, while you are watching others develop.

King, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page and Ricky Saints are all former AEW wrestlers on the NXT roster.

Joseph Lee

