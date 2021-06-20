wrestling / News

Lexy Nair Interviews Bear Country In AEW Latest Outside the Ring

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Bear Country

The latest episode of AEW Outside the Ring features Lexy Nair talking to Boulder and Bronson, and the video is online. You can see the episode below, with the tag team discussing their favorite food, what they do when they wake up in the morning, their pre-match rituals and more:

