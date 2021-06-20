wrestling / News
Lexy Nair Interviews Bear Country In AEW Latest Outside the Ring
June 20, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of AEW Outside the Ring features Lexy Nair talking to Boulder and Bronson, and the video is online. You can see the episode below, with the tag team discussing their favorite food, what they do when they wake up in the morning, their pre-match rituals and more:
