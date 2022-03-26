wrestling / News

Lilian Garcia Pays Tribute to Triple H Following His Retirement Announcement

March 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame NXT Takeover Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia released a statement on her official Facebook page on Triple H announcing the end of his in-ring career. You can read her comments below:

Just heard about @tripleh’s in-ring retirement! He was my very FIRST Smackdown interview on the very FIRST Smackdown show ever! I literally met him moments before doing the interview (second slide 👈🏼) and was so incredibly nervous.

Triple H, I truly wish you the best and thank you for pushing me to always be MY best! You were a hard one to crack but grateful we were able to form a friendship in the end! Thank you for everything you have given this industry. It was an honor to announce your matches and watch your incredible athleticism! #goat 🙌🏼
Triple H announced earlier this week that he will not be able to wrestle again due to his recent health issues.

