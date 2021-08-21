wrestling / News
Limitless Wrestling Undeniable Results 8.20.21: Danhausen, JD Drake, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia in Action
– Limitless Wrestling held its Undeniable event last night in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2. It streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* JD Drake beat Kevin Blackwood
* Mac Daniels (w/ BRG, Channing Thomas & Jon Alba) beat Davienne
* JT Dunn beat Lee Moriarty
* Danhausen beat Ava Everett
* Ace Romero beat Eddie Edwards
* Rip Byson beat Big Beef
* Becca beat Charles Mason
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) retained over Anthony Greene
This was awesome@blkwdxvx @LWMaine #UNDENIABLE pic.twitter.com/zIMhYTT1V5
— RedDeathDarbyGargano (@darbygargano) August 20, 2021
"Will you be Prestigious with us!?" @JonAlba drops to a knee, proposes to @davienne__, and COSTS Not America's Sweetheart the match!#UNDENIABLE is streaming RIGHT NOW on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/aTK62reZID
— Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) August 20, 2021
A very Prestigious proposal@JonAlba @davienne__ @LWMaine #undeniable pic.twitter.com/Buksn2yNTN
— RedDeathDarbyGargano (@darbygargano) August 20, 2021
The Witch @AvaEverett_ continued her evil ways at #UNDENIABLE
Thanks to your Love I’m in the @LWMaine Vacationland Cup pic.twitter.com/7WJvlIBrIr
— Love, Doug (@LoveDoug_) August 21, 2021
Stream #UNDENIABLE right now on @indiewrestling featuring this bloody battle between @scrunchiefan97 & @CharlesMas0n! 🩸
👉 https://t.co/imYGsZuhAh pic.twitter.com/QmGafqOjl3
— Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) August 21, 2021
