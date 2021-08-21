Limitless Wrestling Undeniable Results 8.20.21: Danhausen, JD Drake, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia in Action

– Limitless Wrestling held its Undeniable event last night in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2. It streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* JD Drake beat Kevin Blackwood

* Mac Daniels (w/ BRG, Channing Thomas & Jon Alba) beat Davienne

* JT Dunn beat Lee Moriarty

* Danhausen beat Ava Everett

* Ace Romero beat Eddie Edwards

* Rip Byson beat Big Beef

* Becca beat Charles Mason

* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) retained over Anthony Greene

"Will you be Prestigious with us!?" @JonAlba drops to a knee, proposes to @davienne__, and COSTS Not America's Sweetheart the match!#UNDENIABLE is streaming RIGHT NOW on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/aTK62reZID — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) August 20, 2021