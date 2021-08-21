wrestling / News

Limitless Wrestling Undeniable Results 8.20.21: Danhausen, JD Drake, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia in Action

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Limitless Wrestling Undeniable

– Limitless Wrestling held its Undeniable event last night in Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2. It streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* JD Drake beat Kevin Blackwood
* Mac Daniels (w/ BRG, Channing Thomas & Jon Alba) beat Davienne
* JT Dunn beat Lee Moriarty
* Danhausen beat Ava Everett
* Ace Romero beat Eddie Edwards
* Rip Byson beat Big Beef
* Becca beat Charles Mason
* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) retained over Anthony Greene

