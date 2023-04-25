Various News: Lince Dorado Made Mask For Mercedes Mone’s STARDOM Match, Jack Gallagher Set For MMA Match

– Mercedes Mone wore a Black Tiger-reminiscent mask for her STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom entrance, and she revealed that Lince Dorado made it for her. Mone was sporting the mask for the entrance at the show, where she lost the IWGP Women’s Championship to Mayu Iwatani. The mask was in honor of Eddie Guerrero, who worked as Black Tiger II in 1993, and Mone took to Twitter to praise Dorado for it.

Mone wrote:

“My brother you fn KILLED this!! I can’t thank you enough for making this mask! Dream come true “

My brother 🥹🥹🥹 you fn KILLED this!! I can’t thank you enough for making this mask! Dream come true #BlackTigerGirl@LuchadorLD https://t.co/tZotna3sii pic.twitter.com/xy420jjGga — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 24, 2023

– Jack Claffley, the former Jack Gallagher in WWE NXT, is set for an fight for French promotion Hexagone MMA. Claffley took to Instagram to confirm that he will be facing Yassin Chtatou at the company’s June 3rd show in Arènes de Béziers, France.

This is Claffley’s second MMA fight, having lost is professional debut fight last year.