Lince Dorado Weighs In On State of Wrestling Entrance Themes: ‘It’s Not Connecting’

Lince Dorado believes that wrestling entrance songs today aren’t connecting with fans the way that they used to. Dorado spoke with Ropes N Riffs and talked about putting together his theme song as well as what he sees as the problem with most entrance themes. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On entrance music today: “Maybe over the last couple of years, wrestling themes have gotten a lot more visibility in mainstream and things like that. But. Well, you know why though, because it’s been bad. The music has been bad. So the talk that you’ve been hearing is and I don’t wanna say bad. I just don’t think…it’s not connecting worthy when it comes to the wrestlers and the fans, there’s such a big disconnect. There’s a clip from WWE and I’m not just saying WWE, I’m just saying. There’s a clip of Seth Rollins watching the [Royal] Rumble and somebody’s music hits and he’s jamming out for a second, but then you could see him say, ‘Who is this?’ I’m like bro, you’re in the same company. It’s not his fault. it’s not WB’s fault. It’s the people who create the music for these for this, for the wrestlers. I’m not like pooping on the wrestlers, but it’s also hard to write a story or music for a wrestler who doesn’t have a character.”

On the challenge of making entrance themes: “When we sit down with WWE or somebody, like when we sat down, it was very clear what I wanted. When you sit down with other people, it’s like, well, I like this and I like that. I’m like, well, what does this have to do with your character? What are you trying to portray? I know when we talk, and we’ll talk about the creation of my theme, I was very specific. I had an idea of what I wanted to do with it. I had an idea of how it changes the atmosphere in the room, how it changes my mindset for when I go through the curtain. A lot of people don’t do that. A lot of people are so gung-ho of like, I like this theme song, or this is popular, or there’s a line in here out of all the other lines that makes sense, but then the rest of the song doesn’t. So there’s just a lot of music right now since probably 2010-ish maybe, 2010, the last 14 years, I guess, have been unoriginal. There’s a really bad disconnect when it comes from that first bar to when the person comes out where I might have to question who this person is until the bell rings, or maybe until the bell rings at the end. Then I’m like, okay, I kind of get that. But then the music is such a disconnect. Yeah, I think that’s what the chatter’s coming from. There’s a lot of chatter, but I don’t think it’s a lot of good chatter.”