Various News: Lince Dorado Working First WWE Tour This Weekend, Photo of Him at Kalamazoo Event, and Justin Gabriel Celebrates Birthday

– Lince Dorado is working his first WWE live event tour this weekend. He will be teaming with Mustafi Ali against Ariya Daivari and Gentleman Jack Gallagher. You can check out Lince Dorado’s tweet on touring with WWE below.

#LuchaHouseParty has a special VIP guest this weekend! Check out @MustafaAliWWE and I team up and tear the house down! 3/2 RAW LIVE Kalamazoo, MI

3/3 RAW LIVE Chicago, IL

3/4 RAW LIVE Rockford, IL

3/5 RAW Milwaukee, WI

3/6 205 Live Green Bay, WI@WWE pic.twitter.com/VSsuvD1lzz — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) March 2, 2018

– Additionally, Dorado was in action at last night’s WWE live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan. You can check out a photo of Dorado at the event that was posted on Twitter below.

– The former WWE Superstar Justin Gabriel celebrates his birthday today. He turns 37 years old.