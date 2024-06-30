Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Steiners On Biography, More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes the Steiner Brothers episode of Biography: WWE Legends and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following tonight:

5 PM: WWE Rivals – Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian

6 PM: WWE Rivals – Triple H vs. Mick Foley

7 PM: WWE Rivals – WWE vs. WCW

8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – The Steiner Brothers (Premiere)

11:04 PM: WWE Rivals – Hulk Hogan vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper