Lineup For Today’s Episode of AEW Rampage: ROH Tag Title Match
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage later today, with a special Black Friday start time of 4 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Top Flight
* Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The Blade
* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry
* Hikaru Shida in action
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho
