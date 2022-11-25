wrestling / News

Lineup For Today’s Episode of AEW Rampage: ROH Tag Title Match

November 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 11-23-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage later today, with a special Black Friday start time of 4 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Top Flight
* Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The Blade
* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry
* Hikaru Shida in action
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho

