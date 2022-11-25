Lineup For Today’s Episode of AEW Rampage: ROH Tag Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage later today, with a special Black Friday start time of 4 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Top Flight

* Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The Blade

* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry

* Hikaru Shida in action

* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho