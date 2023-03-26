wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Yokozuna, Charlotte Flair, More

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features Biography: WWE Legends episodes on Yokozuna and Charlotte Flair. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock
2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Edge
4 PM ET/PT: Biography: Bill Goldberg
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Steve Austin
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Charlotte Flair (Premiere)
9 PM ET/PT: Yokozuna (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar

article topics :

Biography: WWE Legends, Jeremy Thomas

