wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Yokozuna, Charlotte Flair, More
March 26, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features Biography: WWE Legends episodes on Yokozuna and Charlotte Flair. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock
2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Edge
4 PM ET/PT: Biography: Bill Goldberg
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Steve Austin
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Charlotte Flair (Premiere)
9 PM ET/PT: Yokozuna (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Crowd Reaction At Recent NXT Events