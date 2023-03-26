Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Yokozuna, Charlotte Flair, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features Biography: WWE Legends episodes on Yokozuna and Charlotte Flair. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

1 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock

2 PM ET/PT: Biography: Edge

4 PM ET/PT: Biography: Bill Goldberg

6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Steve Austin

8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Charlotte Flair (Premiere)

9 PM ET/PT: Yokozuna (Premiere)

10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar