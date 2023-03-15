wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Three Title Matches and More

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 3-15-23 1 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, as the company makes its debut in Winnipeg. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett
* AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (c) vs. The Elite vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. TBD
* Hangman Page, Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli
* MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah
* QTV with QT Marshall
* We’ll hear from The Outcasts

