Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches & More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes two title matches and more. The lineup features:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Four Pillars Tournament Final: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita

* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

* We’ll hear from Tony Khan

* Adam Cole to speak

* Wardlow & Arn Anderson to speak