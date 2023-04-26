wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches & More
April 26, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes two title matches and more. The lineup features:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Four Pillars Tournament Final: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita
* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett
* We’ll hear from Tony Khan
* Adam Cole to speak
* Wardlow & Arn Anderson to speak
A massive #AEWDynamite is set for THIS WEDNESDAY, LIVE from Sunrise, FL at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yxsSFQINV8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2023
