Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches & More

April 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes two title matches and more. The lineup features:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Four Pillars Tournament Final: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita
* Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett
* We’ll hear from Tony Khan
* Adam Cole to speak
* Wardlow & Arn Anderson to speak

