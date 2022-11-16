Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Titles On the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, the last one before Full Gear this Saturday. It will include two title matches and more. The lineup features:

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. The Bunny

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Ethan Page vs. Bandido

* Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

* Jon Moxley & MJF speak ahead of their Full Gear match

* Samoa Joe speaks

* Britt Baker and Saraya speak

* The Acclaimed reveal their new music video, ‘A Hand for a Hand’