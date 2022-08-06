Lineup for Tonight’s Battleground Championship Wrestling Turn Up the Heat: Atsushi Onita, Bully Ray, More Set for Action

– Battleground Championship Wrestling returns tonight with its Turn Up The Heat event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Atsushi Onita teams up with FMW Leather against Bully Ray and PCO. Tony Nese, Buddy Matthews, and Brian Cage, plus a lot more, will also be in action Here’s the updated lineup:

* Atsushi Onita & FMW LEather vs. Bully Ray & PCO

* Ken Shamrock vs. Harry Smith

* Tony Nese & Buddy Matthews vs. Brian Cage & KC Navarro

* Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack

* Myka vs. Jazmin Allure

* Dark STG & Beastman vs. Afa Jr. & Mystery Partner

* VSK vs. Brian Kendrick

The Battleground Championship Wrestling card will stream live on FITE TV starting at 7:30 pm EST/