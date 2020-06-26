wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Friday Night Smackdown

June 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although it may be rewritten after the news that several wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19. The scheduled lineup includes:

* A Tribute to the Undertaker
* Sheamus presents a toast to Jeff Hardy
* Braun Strowman reacts to the return of Bray Wyatt

