wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Friday Night Smackdown
June 26, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, although it may be rewritten after the news that several wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19. The scheduled lineup includes:
* A Tribute to the Undertaker
* Sheamus presents a toast to Jeff Hardy
* Braun Strowman reacts to the return of Bray Wyatt
