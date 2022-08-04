wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary To Start Show
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Hardcore Justice 2010, which included the following:
* Hardcore Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Sabu
* Special Guest Referee Mick Foley: Raven vs. Tommy Dreamer
* South Philadelphia Street Fight: Team 3D vs. Axl Rotten & Kahoneys
* Three-Way Dance: Rhino vs. Al Snow vs. Brother Runt
* Stevie Richards vs. PJ Polaco
* Too Cold Scorpio vs. CW Anderson
* The FBI (Guido Maritato, Tony Luke, Tracy Smothers) vs. Kid Kash, Johnny Swinger & Simon Diamond
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Fenix.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo (this will open the show)
* Derby City Street Fight: PCO vs. Luke Gallows
* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) vs. Black Taurus
* Raj Singh vs. Sami Callihan
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering LAX, airs at 3 AM.
