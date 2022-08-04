Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary To Start Show

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Hardcore Justice 2010, which included the following:

* Hardcore Match: Rob Van Dam vs. Sabu

* Special Guest Referee Mick Foley: Raven vs. Tommy Dreamer

* South Philadelphia Street Fight: Team 3D vs. Axl Rotten & Kahoneys

* Three-Way Dance: Rhino vs. Al Snow vs. Brother Runt

* Stevie Richards vs. PJ Polaco

* Too Cold Scorpio vs. CW Anderson

* The FBI (Guido Maritato, Tony Luke, Tracy Smothers) vs. Kid Kash, Johnny Swinger & Simon Diamond

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Fenix.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo (this will open the show)

* Derby City Street Fight: PCO vs. Luke Gallows

* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) vs. Black Taurus

* Raj Singh vs. Sami Callihan

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering LAX, airs at 3 AM.