Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV: TV Title On the Line

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub TV tonight, with the TV title on the line in the main event. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Cheeseburger

* Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost

* Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese

* Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven

* Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young

* Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Jeeves Kay, Ari Daivari & Slim J vs. Blake Christian, Metalik & AR Fox

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

* RUSH & Dralistico vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams