wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV: TV Title On the Line
March 23, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub TV tonight, with the TV title on the line in the main event. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Cheeseburger
* Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost
* Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese
* Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven
* Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young
* Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Jeeves Kay, Ari Daivari & Slim J vs. Blake Christian, Metalik & AR Fox
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
* RUSH & Dralistico vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker on Refusing Autographs When Spending Time With Family
- Rhea Ripley Explains Recent Incident That Led to Calling Out ‘Fans’ On Twitter
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Tony Schiavone Working One Night For TNA, Raven’s Drug Use Being Implied On PPV
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son