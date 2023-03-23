wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV: TV Title On the Line

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH TV - Samoa Joe vs. Cheeseburger Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub TV tonight, with the TV title on the line in the main event. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Cheeseburger
* Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost
* Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese
* Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven
* Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young
* Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Jeeves Kay, Ari Daivari & Slim J vs. Blake Christian, Metalik & AR Fox
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
* RUSH & Dralistico vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading