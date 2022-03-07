Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: RAW Tag Team Titles On The Line

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network, as the company continues to build to Wrestlemania. It will include a title match and several segments.

* RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy (c) vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens

* Jerry Lawler to make special appearance

* Edge to explain his attack on AJ Styles

* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland homecoming party