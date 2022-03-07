wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: RAW Tag Team Titles On The Line
March 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network, as the company continues to build to Wrestlemania. It will include a title match and several segments.
* RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy (c) vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens
* Jerry Lawler to make special appearance
* Edge to explain his attack on AJ Styles
* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland homecoming party