Lineup For Next Two Weeks Of WWE’s A&E Programming Block
July 26, 2024 | Posted by
The lineup is set for the next two weeks of WWE’s Sunday night programming block on A&E. Xfinity is listing the following lineups for the next two weeks on A&E:
July 27th
* 8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Ted DiBiase (Premiere)
* 9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Paul Heyman (Repeat)
* 10:01 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Bret Hart (Repeat)
August 4th
* 8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Trish Stratus (Premiere)
* 9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Becky Lynch (Premiere)
* 10:01 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Goldberg (Repeat)