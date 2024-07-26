Lineup For Next Two Weeks Of WWE’s A&E Programming Block

The lineup is set for the next two weeks of WWE’s Sunday night programming block on A&E. Xfinity is listing the following lineups for the next two weeks on A&E:

July 27th

* 8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Ted DiBiase (Premiere)

* 9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Paul Heyman (Repeat)

* 10:01 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Bret Hart (Repeat)

August 4th

* 8:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Trish Stratus (Premiere)

* 9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Becky Lynch (Premiere)

* 10:01 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Goldberg (Repeat)