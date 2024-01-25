Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, featuring Abadon’s debut for the brand and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Gravity & Gringo Loco

* Abadon vs. Robyn Renegade

* Jon Cruz vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Anthony Henry vs. Action Andretti

* Slim J vs. JD Drake vs. Josh Woods vs. Rocky Romero

* Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson vs. The Infantry & Lee Johnson

* Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora vs. Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey & Diamante

* Willie Mack & Blake Christian vs. The Outrunners

* Angelico & Serpentico vs. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison

* Aaron Solo vs. Zak Knight

* Nyla Rose in action

* The Righteous in action

* Red Velvet in action

* Ethan Page in action