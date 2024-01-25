wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, featuring Abadon’s debut for the brand and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Gravity & Gringo Loco
* Abadon vs. Robyn Renegade
* Jon Cruz vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Anthony Henry vs. Action Andretti
* Slim J vs. JD Drake vs. Josh Woods vs. Rocky Romero
* Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson vs. The Infantry & Lee Johnson
* Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora vs. Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey & Diamante
* Willie Mack & Blake Christian vs. The Outrunners
* Angelico & Serpentico vs. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison
* Aaron Solo vs. Zak Knight
* Nyla Rose in action
* The Righteous in action
* Red Velvet in action
* Ethan Page in action
