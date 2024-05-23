Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches and segments already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Landon Lightning

* Mike Bennett vs. Daddy Magic

* Lee Johnson, Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Premier Athletes

* Satnam Singh vs. Jimmy Jacobs

* Nyla Rose in action

* Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo in action

* Angelico & Serpentico in action