wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

May 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RIng of Honor ROH Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches and segments already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Landon Lightning
* Mike Bennett vs. Daddy Magic
* Lee Johnson, Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Premier Athletes
* Satnam Singh vs. Jimmy Jacobs
* Nyla Rose in action
* Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo in action
* Angelico & Serpentico in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading