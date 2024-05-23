wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV
May 23, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches and segments already announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Landon Lightning
* Mike Bennett vs. Daddy Magic
* Lee Johnson, Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Premier Athletes
* Satnam Singh vs. Jimmy Jacobs
* Nyla Rose in action
* Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo in action
* Angelico & Serpentico in action
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Possible New Matchup for AEW Double or Nothing
- Backstage AEW Notes, Updates on Miro & Tay Melo, Darby Allin’s Recent Return
- Kevin Nash Discusses Missing WCW Starrcade ’97, Fearing He Was Having a Heart Attack
- Jake Roberts Believes Vince McMahon Could Launch A New Wrestling Promotion