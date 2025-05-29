wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Fallout From Under Siege and NXT Battleground

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV with the fallout from Under Siege and NXT Battleground. The lineup includes:

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* #1 Contenders Match for TNA World Tag Team Championship: First Class vs. Aztec Warriors vs. The System vs. The Rascalz
* Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash by Elegance
* Ariana Grace & Santino Marella vs. Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone
* Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh
* Mance Warner vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from Trick Williams
* A special Elegance brand product reveal

