Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Fallout From Under Siege and NXT Battleground

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV with the fallout from Under Siege and NXT Battleground. The lineup includes:

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* #1 Contenders Match for TNA World Tag Team Championship: First Class vs. Aztec Warriors vs. The System vs. The Rascalz

* Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash by Elegance

* Ariana Grace & Santino Marella vs. Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone

* Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh

* Mance Warner vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from Trick Williams

* A special Elegance brand product reveal