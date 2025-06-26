Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Street Fight, Knockouts Battle Royal and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as well as for free on Youtube. It will include a Street Fight, a Knockouts Battle Royal and more as the build continues for Slammiversary next month. The lineup includes:

* Street Fight: Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory

* Knockouts Battle Royal for a TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

* Call to Arms Match: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler

* Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Moose vs. TBD