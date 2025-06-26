wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Street Fight, Knockouts Battle Royal and More
June 26, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, as well as for free on Youtube. It will include a Street Fight, a Knockouts Battle Royal and more as the build continues for Slammiversary next month. The lineup includes:
* Street Fight: Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis
* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory
* Knockouts Battle Royal for a TNA Knockouts World Championship Match
* Call to Arms Match: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler
* Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Moose vs. TBD
