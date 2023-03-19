wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Paige, Jerry Lawler, More
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features Biography: WWE Legends episodes on Jerry Lawler and the former Paige. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
6 PM ET/PT: Biography: Roddy Piper
8 PM ET/PT: Biography: Jerry Lawler (Premiere)
9 PM ET/PT: Biography: Paige (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Trish Stratus vs. Lita
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: WWE Rivals: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero