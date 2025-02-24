wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s RAW: Two Title Matches and More

February 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 2-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which is the last episode before Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai
* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne
* New Day vs. LWO
* GUNTHER will speak
* Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY
* CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul to appear

