Lineup For Tonight’s RAW: Two Title Matches and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which is the last episode before Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne

* New Day vs. LWO

* GUNTHER will speak

* Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY

* CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul to appear