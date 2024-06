WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, which is the last show before tomorrow’s Clash at the Castle. Both events emanate from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The lineup includes:

* Nia Jax vs. Michin

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ DIY

* Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles to appear