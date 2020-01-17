– Here are the lineups for the EVOLVE shows this weekend.

Friday 1/17 – EVOLVE 143 in Ybor City, Florida at the Orpheum:

*No DQ: EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene (non-title)

*EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World vs. Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy

*AR Fox vs. Brendan Vink

*Curt Stallion vs. NXT’s Dexter Lumis

*Adrian Alanis vs. Denzel Dejournette

*Stephen Wolf vs. Anthony Gutierrez vs. Leon Ruff

*Brandi Lauren vs. NXT’s Indi Hartwell

*NXT’s Santana Garrett vs. Avery Taylor

NXT’S Rik Bugez to appear.

Saturday 1/18 EVOLVE 144 in Orlando, Florida:

*EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. NXT star Dexter Lumis.

*NXT star Mansoor vs. AR Fox.

*NXT star Joaquin Wilde vs. Leon Ruff.

*EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis (non-title)

*No Holds Barred: Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez,

*Anthony Greene vs. NXT star Rik Bugez.

*Joe Gacy vs. Denzel Dejournette

*Stephen Wolf vs. Brendan Vink