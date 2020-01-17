wrestling / News
Lineups For EVOLVE 143 and 144
– Here are the lineups for the EVOLVE shows this weekend.
Friday 1/17 – EVOLVE 143 in Ybor City, Florida at the Orpheum:
*No DQ: EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene (non-title)
*EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World vs. Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy
*AR Fox vs. Brendan Vink
*Curt Stallion vs. NXT’s Dexter Lumis
*Adrian Alanis vs. Denzel Dejournette
*Stephen Wolf vs. Anthony Gutierrez vs. Leon Ruff
*Brandi Lauren vs. NXT’s Indi Hartwell
*NXT’s Santana Garrett vs. Avery Taylor
NXT’S Rik Bugez to appear.
Saturday 1/18 EVOLVE 144 in Orlando, Florida:
*EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. NXT star Dexter Lumis.
*NXT star Mansoor vs. AR Fox.
*NXT star Joaquin Wilde vs. Leon Ruff.
*EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies in the World vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis (non-title)
*No Holds Barred: Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez,
*Anthony Greene vs. NXT star Rik Bugez.
*Joe Gacy vs. Denzel Dejournette
*Stephen Wolf vs. Brendan Vink
