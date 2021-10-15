Lineups For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage

WWE and AEW are back in direct competition once again, but this time it’s the main roster that is doing battle with AEW programming. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown is on FS1, with an extra half-hour going head-to-head with the first half of Rampage. That half-hour will be commercial free on the WWE side. In response, AEW is presenting three matches in a special free ‘Buy-In’ on Youtube during the second hour of Smackdown, including a dream match for some wrestling fans. Rampage includes:

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara) vs. Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos

* The Buy In: Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

* The Buy In: Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

* The Buy In: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Meanwhile, Smackdown will feature:

* King of the Ring Semifinals: Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

* Queens Crown semifinals: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

* Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* Brock Lesnar to confront Roman Reigns